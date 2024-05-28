Misuse of diplomatic passport: Court grants bail to ex-premier AJK

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday granted bail to former prime minister Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas in a case of misuse of a diplomatic passport.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah, while hearing the case granted bail to Ilyas against the surety bond of Rs 0.1 million.

Ilyas's counsel argued that the maximum punishment under the provisions recorded was three years. He added that the passport was returned, hence his client must be granted bail. The court issued orders to release Ilyas.

The AJK premier’s lawyer argued that the maximum punishment according to the sections inserted in the FIR registered against his client is three.

He added that the passport was returned; hence his client must be granted bail.

During the hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced records of the case before the court.

The FIA prosecutor objected to the AJK former premier’s plea seeking bail.

The court, after hearing arguments, granted bail to the AJK’s former prime minister.

