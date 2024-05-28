Country experiencing ‘one-man worst dictatorship’ era since IK removal: Raoof

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Monday that the country is experiencing an era of “one-man worst dictatorship” since the removal of Imran Khan as prime minister through a regime change operation two years ago.

In a statement issued here, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that the statement issued by Malik Riaz is a testament that not only politicians but judges, journalists, lawyers, traders and businessmen and people from all walks of life are being targeted and harassed to implicate against Imran Khan.

In order to give oxygen to the dying hybrid regime of the country, he added, it has become a norm to force all and sundry into submission through bullying, coercion and oppression.

He said that under the same chain of oppression, nearly 203 false, bogus and politically motivated cases were registered against PTI founding chairman Imran Khan including the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He recalled that six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) wrote a letter to Supreme Judicial Council against the infamous series of bullying and oppression, exposing the practice of spy agencies’ meddling in state institutions.

Hasan said that no system of oppression and tyranny in the world could sustain for long, as it is destined to collapse no matter how hard one tries to protect it, adding the clear cracks within the regime is a sign of its impending end.

He said that the day is not far when PTI’s struggle for ensuring rule of law in the country would bear fruit and the system of oppression and one-man dictatorship would soon meet a drastic end.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, Hasan while dubbing the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as “national criminals”, said that it should get credit for the country’s nuclear programme.

“The party [PML-N] must stop exploiting the nuclear programme for political gains as the country acquired the nuclear capability due to resolute nation and the dedication and hard work of the skilled and patriotic scientists on May 28, 1998,” he added.

