Sindh PA proceedings: Concern voiced over use of narcotics by students

KARACHI: Opposition in Sindh Assembly on Monday voiced concern over drug addiction reports with the treasury fearing the rising use of narcotics amongst students.

Debating an adjournment motion of PPP's Nida Khuhro, the assembly roared over the growing use of drugs across the province and even to the alarming levels amongst students and their easy availability in schools, colleges and universities.

Citing the anti-narcotics department reports, JI's Muhammad Farooq showed his profound concern that over seven million people are addicted to drugs in Pakistan.

"Situation in educational institutions are even worrying," he said and urged the house to legislate laws to end the deadly menace and carry out medical tests of students to help them prevent from addictions.

Sindh Health Minister, Azra Fazal Pechuho urged the parents to keep an eye on their kids and prohibit them from bad company, as she called drugs adduction a "psychological" problem.

She informed the house that students now have an online access to drugs dealers to receive the substance easily, saying that it is alarming. "Use of drugs in parties is a norm now," she said that children are being ruined.

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds the Sindh Excuse Department portfolio, called upon the lawmakers to see the rising trend in drugs use as "serious" matter, since "the evil" has now knocked on the educational institutions.

He called the adduction a countrywide problem that left youth in tatters with a notice death rate, asserting that his party's rule will uproot the menace with wiping off the dealers.

Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Shah said that use of drugs in the society will mirror its prevalence in the educational institutions, showing concerns over growing trend of drug use in youth.

The anti-narcotics department and home department is needed to collapse the drugs supply chain to help get rid of the deadly substance, saying that an awareness drive will be started in schools.

With several other lawmakers from both sides of the benches, the house concluded the discussion and proposed several steps to help reverse the rising narcotics use in youth and students.

Giving his ruling, Deputy Speaker, Anthony Naveed referred the motion to the cabinet for legislation in a bid to combat the menace effectively.

Replying to questions regarding Sindh Excise Department, the concerned minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the government plans to make taxpaying easier for the citizens. "Efforts are underway to help people pay taxes online," he added.

