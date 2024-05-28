May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Bilawal praises security forces for killing 23 terrorists in KP

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the killing of 23 terrorists during three operations in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was “a great success”.

Bilawal in a statement on Monday appreciated the security forces for sending 23 terrorists “to hell”.

He said that the nation of Pakistan stands united behind the soldiers of the security forces fighting against terrorists.

Bilawal said that they were brave sons of the nation who lost their lives during the operation. He said that the nation will always be indebted to the martyred youth and their families. Bilawal said that Pakistan has no other option but to win the war against terrorism.

