PML-N president election today; 11 nomination papers issued

LAHORE: As many as 11 individuals have obtained nomination papers for the election of the PML-N president whose election is scheduled to be held here on Tuesday (today).

Nomination papers are to be submitted by 12 PM Tuesday and the scrutiny of papers will take place at 1 PM. Candidates will have until 2:30 PM to withdraw their nominations if they choose to do so. Among the prominent figures who have secured nomination papers are Bashir Memon, Anwar-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Ishaq Dar, Raja Muhammad Farooq, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman and Shah Ghulam Qadir.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah who is also Election Commissioner for this poll told media that the party central council meeting has been convened on Tuesday to elect the party’s new president.

Talking to media, Rana said the party members will choose their president according to the party’s constitution. He praised the efforts of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in converting PML-N into a popular public party. “After Quaid-e-Azam, Nawaz Sharif has made PML-N the most popular party,” Rana claimed.

Rana emphasised that Nawaz Sharif remained active within the party and was not estranged from its activities.

To a question, he said if former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wanted to submit his nomination papers, he could submit but his eligibility would be determined during the scrutiny process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024