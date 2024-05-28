Upper parts: Met Office predicts rains, dust storms

LAHORE: Met office has predicted that a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country on the evening/night of 28th May and severe heatwave conditions are likely to subside.

Under the influence of this weather system, Met office further informed that dust storm/thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh during the predicted period.

The Met office has advised farmers to manage the crops accordingly, as dust storm/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

