May 28, 2024
Business & Finance

Industrial estate on a ‘plug-and-play model’ being planned: CM

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2024 05:30am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that they want to set up industrial estate on a plug and play model.

While chairing a meeting to review various facilities available and issues faced by Special Economic Zones in Punjab, the CM said, “They will fix issues of the past by providing maximum facilities to the industry.“

Expressing indignation at the failure of institutions concerned to promote industry in the province, she directed to change heads and boards of the Industrial estates for their poor performance. She said, “A performance audit of heads of Industrial estates and their teams will be conducted.” She highlighted, “An industrial estate should be used for the same purposes for which it was established.”

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Finance Secretary Mujahid Sher Dil, Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhutta and other relevant officers were also present.

Moreover, the CM while taking notice of an incident of alleged gang rape of a female student by two persons in Wazirabad said, “The accused involved should be severely punished as per law.” She also sought a report from the Inspector General Police in this regard.

Marriyum Aurangzeb Maryam Nawaz Sharif special economic zones industrial estate

