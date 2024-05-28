May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PML-N leaders Saad, Mashhood meet PM

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2024 05:30am

LAHORE: Former federal minister and senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here Monday and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting the overall political and economic situation of the country was discussed. The PML-N leader also shared his views about challenges posed to the country, the sources said.

Moreover, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Monday and discussed different matters.

Views were exchanged about the transformative initiatives undertaken by the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme to promote entrepreneurship across Pakistan, the sources said.

It may be noted that under the Prime Minister’s Youth Business Loan Scheme, Rs 83.6 billion have been disbursed to young entrepreneurs, including 16,000 female entrepreneurs, since its re-launch by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on January 24, 2023.

The scheme has provided loans to 140,000 youths, including those engaged in agriculture, microfinance, and interest-free ventures, enabling them to turn their innovative ideas into thriving businesses.

