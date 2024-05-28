‘Cardiac Complex’ being set up in Mayo Hospital

LAHORE: A state-of-the-art ‘Cardiac Complex’ will be built in Mayo Hospital Lahore while Department of Cardiac Surgery in all Government Teaching Hospitals of Punjab is being improved.

The Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said this while addressing a meeting in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education. The meeting reviewed measures for increasing the capacity of the cardiac surgery department of Mayo Hospital and other cardiology hospitals. The performance of the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology was also reviewed.

In the meeting, Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretaries Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Raja Mansoor, Additional Technical Secretary Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, vice-chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Mahmood Ayaz and others were present.

The minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said, “We are completing HR in the Department of Cardiac Surgery at Mayo Hospital. Increasing the capacity of cardiac surgery departments of government hospitals will make a significant difference in the rush of patients in cardiology hospitals.”

Khawaja Salman said they cannot compromise even one percent on the quality of treatment in cardiology hospitals. Standard and expensive treatment facilities are being provided to patients suffering from heart diseases in government cardiology hospitals, he added.

“We want to make a clear improvement in the waiting list in cardiology hospitals of Punjab. Providing better treatment facilities to patients suffering from heart diseases is the first priority,” he said, adding: “Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants to provide the best medical facilities to patients suffering from heart diseases.”

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan said that it is very important to increase the capacity of cardiology hospitals of Punjab. The provision of other facilities including HR is being ensured in the cardiology hospitals, he said.

