Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (May 27, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2024

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (May 27, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 25-05-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        19,700        235        19,935        19,935          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,112        252        21,364        21,364          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

