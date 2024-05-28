Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 358,745 tonnes of cargo comprising 168,582 tonnes of import cargo and 190,163 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 168,582 comprised of 109,668 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 58,914 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 190,163 comprised of 97,058 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 303 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 55,630 tonnes of Clinkers & 37,172 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 11 ships namely, OOCL Dalian, Independent Spirit, Hansa Europe, Ian H, Oracle, Global Peace, MT Mardan, Davashree, Xin Hong Kong, Akij Noble & Atlantic Adam berth at Karachi Port Trust.

About, 08 ships namely Hyundai Force, Buxwave, Oceanic Dream, Seaspan Amazon, NZ Hangzhou, Erlin, Ian H & Independent Spirit sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container ship ‘Maersk Phuket’ left the port on today morning while three more ships, Alba Gas, Ultra Colonsay and Torm Venture are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 174,265 tonnes, comprising 135,938 tonnes imports cargo and 38,327 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,159 Containers (272 TEUs Imports and 1,887 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them petroleum product carrier ‘Blue Bird’ & two more container ships, Cap Andreas and Northern Jamboree are expected to take berths at respectively FOTCO and QICT on today 27th May, while three more container ships, Atlantic Ibis, Maersk Valencia and X-Press Kaveri are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 28th May, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024