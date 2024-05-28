May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Published 28 May, 2024

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.345 billion and the number of lots traded was 11,018.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.745 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.545 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.084 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.047 billion), Platinum (PKR 787.121 million), Silver (PKR 518.079 million), Natural Gas (PKR 234.400 million), DJ (PKR 152.835 million), SP 500 (PKR 75.421 million), Copper (PKR 58.579 million), Japan Equity (PKR 43.196 million), Palladium (PKR 26.883 million) and Brent (PKR 26.538 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 40 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 126.473 million were traded.

