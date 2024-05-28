May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-28

Indian shares inch lower in choppy trade

Reuters Published 28 May, 2024 05:30am

BENGALURU: Indian stocks closed lower on Monday as an extended rally in financial stocks on the central bank’s record dividend last week was offset by a drop in energy firms, with volatility remaining high on nerves around elections results.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.11% lower, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.03% lower at 75,390.50 points. Both the benchmarks rose about 0.7% each and hit record highs earlier in the session.

Heavyweight financial stocks ended 0.52% higher, extending its rally from last week on positive investor sentiment post the Reserve Bank of India’s record dividend to the government.

Analysts believe that the dividend payout can help the government reduce its fiscal deficit.

The Nifty Bank Index, state-run lenders and private banks also added 0.6%-1.33% to be among top sectoral gainers. Energy stocks, however, dropped 0.82% as investors curiously await the OPEC+ meeting later in the week, which could have a near-term impact on oil prices. Meanwhile, volatility in the country’s stock markets remained elevated as reports of lower voter turnout in the elections and voter fatigue fan doubts about the margin of victory for the ruling party when the results are announced on June 4. The volatility index rose to its highest level since nearly 2 years.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares inch lower in choppy trade

US iterates support to reform plan

All set to dispatch high-level trade team to Iran

ECC allows SNGPL-based fertiliser plants to operate at Rs1,597/MMBTU

‘NAB ends probes’: NCPL demands PD pay Rs8.35bn withheld amount

Hydropower projects: PM tells MoC, MoF and PD to sort out ‘issues’ with Korean cos

Centre, KP agree to resolve electricity issues

Foreign investors: Jul-Apr profit repatriation up 250pc

PM forms body on additional utility-scale renewable energy power project

Upcoming budget: FBR to issue new rules to process pending refund applications

Power supply to theft-free areas: KP govt, PD agree to reach formal agreement

Read more stories