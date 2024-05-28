May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-28

Gold prices up Rs800

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: The local gold market on Monday resumed its trade on an uptrend note, following a slight increase in the global bullion value, traders said.

On the week open, gold gained some Rs800 and Rs686 to settle for Rs240800 per tola and Rs206,447 per 10 grams, respectively. The global bullion value reached $2343 per ounce, up by $10. On the other side, international market traded silver for $31 an ounce, traders cited. The domestic market offered silver for the unchanged Rs2800 per tola and Rs2400.54 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gold Prices gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices up Rs800

US iterates support to reform plan

All set to dispatch high-level trade team to Iran

ECC allows SNGPL-based fertiliser plants to operate at Rs1,597/MMBTU

‘NAB ends probes’: NCPL demands PD pay Rs8.35bn withheld amount

Hydropower projects: PM tells MoC, MoF and PD to sort out ‘issues’ with Korean cos

Centre, KP agree to resolve electricity issues

Foreign investors: Jul-Apr profit repatriation up 250pc

PM forms body on additional utility-scale renewable energy power project

Upcoming budget: FBR to issue new rules to process pending refund applications

Power supply to theft-free areas: KP govt, PD agree to reach formal agreement

Read more stories