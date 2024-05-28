Gold prices up Rs800

KARACHI: The local gold market on Monday resumed its trade on an uptrend note, following a slight increase in the global bullion value, traders said.

On the week open, gold gained some Rs800 and Rs686 to settle for Rs240800 per tola and Rs206,447 per 10 grams, respectively. The global bullion value reached $2343 per ounce, up by $10. On the other side, international market traded silver for $31 an ounce, traders cited. The domestic market offered silver for the unchanged Rs2800 per tola and Rs2400.54 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024