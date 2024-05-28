PTI assails govt for failing to reopen Angoor Adda crossing

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday lambasted the government for not opening Angoor Adda crossing on Afghanistan border in South Waziristan as part of its “one document regime”, saying the issue would be raised on the floor of the house.

A delegation of tribal elders from South Waziristan comprising Wazir and Mehsud tribes met the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Asad Qaiser, Mehmood Khan Achakzai of PkMAP and others.

The tribal elders said that the reason behind the protest demonstrations is delay in paying the compensation due to damages done during the military operations in the region and the subsequent closure of Angoor Adda border.

The participants of the meeting jointly passed a resolution underlining the redress of grievances and joint effort to demonstrate for the constitutional rights of the people of erstwhile federally administered tribal areas (Fata).

Ayub endorsed their demands and vowed to raise them in National Assembly besides advocating for their rights outside parliament, adding the opposition will also extend full support to their protest through the platform of Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan.

They highlighted the destruction of homes, displacement of families, loss of livelihoods and the overall disruption to socioeconomic infrastructure as key areas requiring compensation.

They urged the federal government to approve Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government’s demand for compensation and demanded allocation in this regard in the upcoming budget.

They regretted that despite promises, only tokens are issued to the residents of the region and no compensation has been made in the last eight years.

They submitted that the tribes on both sides of the border have family ties and restricting their movement by closing the border adds to their miseries.

They added that due to the “one document regime”, students from schools, colleges, universities, and religious institutions have missed their annual exams this year, adding funeral prayers of dear and near ones were missed while emergency patients are suffering due to closure of the border without a visa.

Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that imposing barriers for the people will hinder economic progress and increase unemployment. “It is both our duty and obligation to solve the problems of the people in tribal areas. As NA speaker, I’d formed a special taskforce to address the grievances of the people. If the issues are not resolved, we will take to the streets”, he warned.

While endorsing the Jirga’s concerns, Mehmood Khan Achakzai said that the people of erstwhile tribal areas have made immense sacrifices for Pakistan and now it is our duty to ensure their voices are heard. “The opposition will continue to staunchly advocate for their rights and bring their concerns to the forefront, both inside the parliament and through public demonstrations”, he added.

