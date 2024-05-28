May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
St Patrick’s High School graduation ceremony

Press Release Published 28 May, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: St Patrick’s High School graduation ceremony of ECCE class of (2023-2024, was held on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the young students’ educational journey.

The event featured a colourful program, showcasing the children’s talents through songs, and dances. The graduates, dressed in tiny caps and gowns, received their diplomas amidst cheers and applause from family, friends, and teachers.

“We are incredibly proud of our kindergarten graduates,” said Principal Rev Fr Mario Rodrigues. Today, we celebrate not just their academic achievements but also their growth into curious, creative, and compassionate individuals. We wish them a bright future ahead!”

