Whole nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer’s 26th anniversary today: Gillani

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said that the whole nation is observing Youm-e-Takbeer (28th May) to mark the 26th anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests, which is a pivotal moment in our history.

“On this day, we successfully demonstrated our nuclear capabilities and joined the ranks of nuclear powers. Youm-e-Takbeer serves as a testament to our nation’s resilience, unwavering determination, and commitment to maintaining regional peace and stability,” the acting president said in his message on Monday.

He said the journey to becoming a nuclear state was not without its difficulties.

He said “our leadership and scientists braved various challenges to achieve this remarkable feat. Today, as we reflect on this journey, we acknowledge the hard work of our scientists and engineers without whom this achievement would not have been possible.”

“Today, we also recognise the contributions of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto whose efforts led to making Pakistan a nuclear state. We also appreciate Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s decision as the opposition leader of the time to support Mian Nawaz Sharif for conducting nuclear tests. Indeed, it was the collective determination of our civil and military leadership as well as our scientific acumen, and unwavering dedication to national defence that propelled us forward,” he said.

Gillani said Pakistan, as a responsible nuclear state, firmly believes in the peaceful resolution of conflicts. He said “we are also strictly adhering to international standards, and have implemented stringent controls and comprehensive safety measures to safeguard our nuclear assets.”

He said Pakistan remained committed to maintaining Credible Minimum Deterrence, preserving the balance of power and deterring aggression. He said Pakistan’s strategic capability served as a powerful deterrent and a weapon for peace. “Nuclear deterrence stands as a cornerstone of stability in South Asia, and we remain steadfast in our resolve to uphold this principle,” he said.

“On this Youm-e-Takbeer, we renew our pledge to continue working towards a peaceful and stable world. Let’s draw inspiration from this success and work together to make the country’s defence impregnable through technological and economic advancements,” he said.

