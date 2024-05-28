Ogra bans sale, purchase of substandard LPG cylinders

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has banned the sale and purchase of substandard liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders across Pakistan.

In a notification issued by the Ogra, the body termed refilling of substandard LPG cylinders as dangerous and notices were issued to the 313 LPG marketing and 19 cylinder-producing companies.

The Ogra has warned the LPG marketing companies of selling LPG to unauthorised distributors.

According to the notification, the new SOPs have been formed for LPG business as from now onwards only authorised distributors can sell and purchase the LPG.

The notification further stated that the decision has been taken in the wake of increasing incidents of cylinder blasts as the body is trying to save the lives and the business.

In a collaborative effort with the district administrations across the country, OGRA’s Enforcement Department executed targeted operations against illegal LPG cylinder manufacturing facilities.

For May, the prices of LPG by Rs 11.88 per kilogramme (4.74 percent).

After a reduction of Rs 11.88, the price of LPG reduced to Rs 238.46 from the earlier Rs 250.34 per kg.

Following the reduction, the domestic gas cylinder weighing 11.8 kilogrammes now costs Rs 2,814 against Rs 2,954 during April while the commercial cylinder (45.4 kg) declined to Rs 10,826 from Rs 11,365 during April.

