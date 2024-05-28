Markets Print 2024-05-28
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 27, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 27, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.80 22.30
2-Week 21.77 22.27
1-Month 21.69 22.19
3-Month 21.09 21.34
6-Month 21.01 21.26
9-Month 20.55 21.05
1-Year 20.01 20.51
==========================
Data source: SBP
