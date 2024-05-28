May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 27, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 28 May, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 27, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      21.80    22.30
2-Week      21.77    22.27
1-Month     21.69    22.19
3-Month     21.09    21.34
6-Month     21.01    21.26
9-Month     20.55    21.05
1-Year      20.01    20.51
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

