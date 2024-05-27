May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kyiv says first French military instructors to travel to Ukraine ‘soon’

AFP Published May 27, 2024

KYIV: Kyiv’s army chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Monday that the first French military instructors would soon arrive in the war-battered country.

Syrsky made the announcement after he and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov took part in a video call with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

“I have already signed the documents that will allow the first French instructors to visit our training centres soon and get acquainted with their infrastructure and personnel,” Syrsky said on social media.

“I welcome the initiative of France to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen,” he added.

Russia starts tactical nuclear drills near Ukraine

Contacted by AFP, France’s defence ministry said the issue was being studied but did not confirm the deployment of instructors.

“Training on Ukrainian soil is one of the projects discussed since the conference on support for Ukraine convened by (French President Emmanuel Macron) on February 26,” it said.

“Like all projects discussed on this occasion, this continues to be the subject of work with the Ukrainians, in particular to understand their exact needs,” it added.

France does not officially have military personnel assisting or training Ukrainian forces in Ukraine.

Macron has repeatedly made comments on possible Western troop deployment to Ukraine, met with fury in Moscow.

Emmanuel Macron RUssia Ukraine war Sebastien Lecornu Oleksandr Syrsky French military

Comments

200 characters

Kyiv says first French military instructors to travel to Ukraine ‘soon’

US ambassador Blome reiterates support for Pakistan’s economic reform agenda

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 closes 466 points lower

Youm-e-Takbeer: PM Shehbaz announces public holiday on May 28

Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on refugee camp in Rafah

In Mohenjo Daro, temperatures cross 52 C in heatwave

7 soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR

Oil rises ahead of inflation data after downbeat week

‘Good day for Pakistan’: Energy minister says deal reached with KP to address power woes, theft

England captain Buttler set to miss 3rd T20 against Pakistan

Read more stories