Business & Finance

ECB could start cutting rates in June, ECB’s Rehn says

Reuters Published 27 May, 2024 12:57pm

COPENHAGEN: Inflation is converging to the European central bank’s 2% target, making it possible to ease monetary policy and to start cutting rates in June, ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Monday.

“Inflation is converging to our 2% target in a sustained way, and the time is thus ripe in June to ease the monetary policy stance and start cutting rates,” Rehn said in a speech published on the Finnish central bank’s website.

Geopolitical tensions threaten eurozone stability: ECB

“This obviously assumes that the disinflationary trend will continue and there will be no further setbacks in the geopolitical situation and energy prices,” he added.

