ECB could start cutting rates in June, ECB’s Rehn says

COPENHAGEN: Inflation is converging to the European central bank’s 2% target, making it possible to ease monetary policy and to start cutting rates in June, ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Monday.

“Inflation is converging to our 2% target in a sustained way, and the time is thus ripe in June to ease the monetary policy stance and start cutting rates,” Rehn said in a speech published on the Finnish central bank’s website.

“This obviously assumes that the disinflationary trend will continue and there will be no further setbacks in the geopolitical situation and energy prices,” he added.