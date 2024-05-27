May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

World Court ruling on Gaza is binding, Germany’s Baerbock says

Reuters Published 27 May, 2024 12:54pm

BRUSSELS: The World Court ruling urging Israel to immediately halt its military offensive on the southern part of the Gaza strip is binding and must be respected, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said ahead of an EU ministers’ meeting on Monday.

“No Israeli hostage will be freed if more people now have to shelter in tents”, Baerbock said, referring to the streams of displaced people following Israel’s continued strikes.

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 35 in Rafah, Gaza authorities say

“International humanitarian law applies for all, also for Israel’s conduct of the war,” she added.

Gaza Strip German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock World Court

Comments

200 characters

World Court ruling on Gaza is binding, Germany’s Baerbock says

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 down over 200 points

Public assets: Ministry seeks data to share it with IMF

Previous flawed decisions hampering improvement in power sector?

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 35 in Rafah, Gaza authorities say

Oil prices steady as markets turn focus to OPEC+ meeting

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax rises nearly 800%, clocks in at Rs2.33bn

Malik Riaz says has refused to become ‘pawn’

Cabinet approves rules for speedy disposal of tax cases

Gandapur apprises Naqvi, Leghari about issues facing his province

Read more stories