May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-27

Indian blue-chips post best week in nearly three months

Reuters Published 27 May, 2024 05:52am

BENGALURU: Indian benchmarks ended flat on Friday, but logged their best week since early February, driven by gains in financials and metal stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex ended the session 0.05% and 0.01% lower, but gained 2.2% and 2.02% on the week.

Seven of the 13 major sectors ended in the green.

Heavyweight financials advanced 1.7% during the week, posting the second straight weekly gain. Top Nifty gainer HDFC Bank added 3.6% in its best week since early April.

The weekly rise in Indian benchmarks was fuelled by foreign investors dialling back bearish bets on domestic equities ahead of the June 4 election results, as well as the Reserve Bank of India’s record dividend to the government.

Sensex NSE Nifty 50

Comments

200 characters

Indian blue-chips post best week in nearly three months

Previous flawed decisions hampering improvement in power sector?

PM, PPP team take stock of situation

Cabinet approves rules for speedy disposal of tax cases

Major changes in tax laws expected thru Finance Bill 2024

Gandapur apprises Naqvi, Leghari about issues facing his province

11 TTP militants held for ‘killing’ Chinese engineers

18,371 shopkeepers enrolled under Tajir Dost Scheme

Governor says won’t sign defamation bill without consultation

Malik Riaz says has refused to become ‘pawn’

Talat Hussain passes away

Read more stories