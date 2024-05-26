Zindigi JS Bank, 5th Pillar Takaful sign MoU

KARACHI: The Digital banking Initiative of JS Bank, Zindigi, has partnered with 5th Pillar Family Takaful, a prominent provider of Takaful products and services, to make Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages more accessible.

This collaboration brings together Zindigi’s user-friendly digital platform with 5th Pillar’s established Hajj and Umrah saving plans including the end-to-end value chain. This means customers will be experiencing a hassle-free, pilgrimage saving and travelling plan directly through Zindigi Mobile App.

“We are delighted to partner with 5th Pillar Family Takaful so we can offer one window solution for Hajj and Umrah to our customers,” said Atif Ishaque, Chief Business Officer Zindigi JS Bank.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024