Engro Fertilisers bags IFA Green Leaf award

KARACHI: Engro Fertilisers has been recognised as the winner of the prestigious International Fertilisers Association (IFA) Green Leaf Award 2024 in the Nitrogen Category, for its exceptional performance in health, safety and environmental (HSE) practices.

Presented every two years, the IFA Green Leaf Award is regarded as the gold standard for fertiliser manufacturers, globally. In 2024, a record 47 eligible applications from 27 member companies were received by IFA. An independent panel of judges evaluated the award based on performance records in key areas such as lost-time injury, sickness rate, and annual emissions over the previous five years. Previously, Engro Fertilisers secured the first runner up position in nitrogen category at the IFA Green Leaf Award 2020.

Commenting on this achievement, Ali Rathore CEO of Engro Fertilisers has said that at Engro Fertilisers, safety, health, and environmental management are the cornerstone of operations. “Our steadfast dedication to HSE principles, upheld by every member of our team, has earned us the trust of stakeholders across the value chain. With our initiatives to advance innovation and sustainable practices, we look forward to making continuous impact for all stakeholders and contribute towards enabling the food security of Pakistan”, he added.

