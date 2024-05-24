AIRLINK 75.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.2%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 42.10 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (5.25%)
DGKC 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
FFBL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 114.45 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.52%)
HUBC 138.87 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.04%)
HUMNL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
KEL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 140.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.82%)
PAEL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.89%)
PIAA 22.01 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.43%)
PIBTL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
PPL 124.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.92%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
PTC 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
SEARL 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
SNGP 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
TRG 64.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 26.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
BR100 7,911 Increased By 74.2 (0.95%)
BR30 25,747 Increased By 294.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 75,574 Increased By 460 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,295 Increased By 180.6 (0.75%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-24

Engro Fertilisers bags IFA Green Leaf award

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:25am

KARACHI: Engro Fertilisers has been recognised as the winner of the prestigious International Fertilisers Association (IFA) Green Leaf Award 2024 in the Nitrogen Category, for its exceptional performance in health, safety and environmental (HSE) practices.

Presented every two years, the IFA Green Leaf Award is regarded as the gold standard for fertiliser manufacturers, globally. In 2024, a record 47 eligible applications from 27 member companies were received by IFA. An independent panel of judges evaluated the award based on performance records in key areas such as lost-time injury, sickness rate, and annual emissions over the previous five years. Previously, Engro Fertilisers secured the first runner up position in nitrogen category at the IFA Green Leaf Award 2020.

Commenting on this achievement, Ali Rathore CEO of Engro Fertilisers has said that at Engro Fertilisers, safety, health, and environmental management are the cornerstone of operations. “Our steadfast dedication to HSE principles, upheld by every member of our team, has earned us the trust of stakeholders across the value chain. With our initiatives to advance innovation and sustainable practices, we look forward to making continuous impact for all stakeholders and contribute towards enabling the food security of Pakistan”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Engro Fertilisers IFA Green Leaf award

Comments

200 characters

Engro Fertilisers bags IFA Green Leaf award

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories