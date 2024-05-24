PRA intensifies monitoring of withholding agents

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Lahore office has devised a new plan to monitor public sector withholding agents whereby enforcement teams have been assigned various tasks to enhance monitoring of the withholding agents.

The PRA Lahore office has assigned approximately 20 officers to monitor over 170 major development projects in the Lahore division. Instructions have been issued to ensure timely tax payments.

Sources said that these teams will oversee the offices of the Punjab government and federal offices located in the Lahore division.

The teams have been tasked to ensure the payment of Punjab Sales Tax on major ongoing development projects. The teams are also responsible for ensuring tax collection and providing awareness about withholding rules and Punjab Sales Tax on Services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024