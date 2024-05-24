AIRLINK 75.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.07%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
DFML 42.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (5.38%)
DGKC 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
FFBL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 114.45 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.52%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.14%)
HUMNL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
OGDC 140.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.86%)
PAEL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.48%)
PIAA 22.05 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (6.62%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
PPL 124.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.92%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.98%)
PTC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
SEARL 59.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
TRG 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
UNITY 26.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
BR100 7,912 Increased By 75.3 (0.96%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By 299.2 (1.18%)
KSE100 75,599 Increased By 484.2 (0.64%)
KSE30 24,306 Increased By 192.2 (0.8%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-24

PRA intensifies monitoring of withholding agents

Recorder Report Published May 24, 2024 Updated May 24, 2024 07:04am

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Lahore office has devised a new plan to monitor public sector withholding agents whereby enforcement teams have been assigned various tasks to enhance monitoring of the withholding agents.

The PRA Lahore office has assigned approximately 20 officers to monitor over 170 major development projects in the Lahore division. Instructions have been issued to ensure timely tax payments.

Sources said that these teams will oversee the offices of the Punjab government and federal offices located in the Lahore division.

The teams have been tasked to ensure the payment of Punjab Sales Tax on major ongoing development projects. The teams are also responsible for ensuring tax collection and providing awareness about withholding rules and Punjab Sales Tax on Services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PRA Punjab Revenue Authority withholding agents public sector withholding agents

Comments

200 characters

PRA intensifies monitoring of withholding agents

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories