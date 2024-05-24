Setting up of ‘Sindh Industrial Development Corporation’: idea mooted

KARACHI: Economist Qaiser Bengali has proposed the idea of establishing a Sindh Industrial Development Corporation, proposing that the corporation should be formed under public private partnership.

Qaiser Bengali said that industrialists should be encouraged to set up technical industries in rural Sindh. Efforts should be intensified to promote the establishment of industries in Sindh.

However, Sindh minister for industries and commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that industrialists should be encouraged to set up new industrial units in Sindh to help end unemployment and all stakeholders should be taken on board on Sindh Industrial Policy. He added, ‘Sindh is leading in public private partnership’. He said that the Sindh government is working hard for industrial development.

A briefing will also be given to Chief Minister Sindh and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sindh Industrial Policy so that it can be implemented at earliest, he said. He said that emphasis should be placed on the establishment of industries in rural areas so that unemployment in rural areas can be eliminated.

