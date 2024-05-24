AIRLINK 75.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.94%)
BOP 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
DFML 42.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.48%)
DGKC 87.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.81%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
FFBL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.14%)
HUMNL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
MLCF 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
OGDC 141.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.84%)
PIAA 21.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.14%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 124.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.96%)
PRL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.71%)
PTC 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
SEARL 59.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.22%)
SNGP 68.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.53%)
TRG 64.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
BR100 7,911 Increased By 74 (0.94%)
BR30 25,739 Increased By 287.4 (1.13%)
KSE100 75,586 Increased By 471.2 (0.63%)
KSE30 24,309 Increased By 195.1 (0.81%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-24

About 200 bales of cotton sold at Rs 20,400 per maund

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:27am

LAHORE: The arrival of cotton of new season 2024-25 has started as 200 bales of cotton from Hyderabad factory were sold at Rs 20,400 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that it is expected that more ginning factories will start their operations from the coming week. The Phutti of the new season, which is coming from different areas of Interior Sindh, is available at Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,500 per 40kg. Naseem also said that the local cotton market remained bearish on Wednesday and the trading volume remained low.

He further said that cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab ranged from Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund, while Phutti prices in Punjab were between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. 400 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund.

The spot rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,700 per maund, and Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

200 characters

About 200 bales of cotton sold at Rs 20,400 per maund

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories