WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 23, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-May-24 21-May-24 20-May-24 17-May-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104343 0.104259 0.104329 0.1046 Euro 0.818108 0.819908 0.819449 0.819167 Japanese yen 0.004834 0.0048239 0.00484112 0.0048589 U.K. pound 0.961145 0.959717 0.958388 0.955594 U.S. dollar 0.755409 0.754702 0.754488 0.75541 Algerian dinar 0.0056229 0.0056189 0.00561944 0.0056236 Australian dollar 0.50416 0.502481 0.505809 0.504085 Botswana pula 0.0560513 0.0558479 0.055983 0.0559759 Brazilian real 0.147891 0.14771 0.147682 Brunei dollar 0.559785 0.560958 0.56056 Canadian dollar 0.552442 0.552936 0.554837 Chilean peso 0.0008518 0.00084102 0.0008379 Czech koruna 0.0330522 0.0332219 0.0331032 0.0331451 Danish krone 0.109642 0.109882 0.109785 Indian rupee 0.0090762 0.0090534 0.0090488 Israeli New Shekel 0.205609 0.205529 0.20375 0.203286 Korean won 0.0005537 0.0005565 0.00055674 0.0005598 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46222 2.45992 2.46002 Malaysian ringgit 0.160866 0.161009 0.16124 Mauritian rupee 0.0163135 0.0162812 0.0163258 0.0163735 Mexican peso 0.0453958 0.0454262 0.0455422 0.0454472 New Zealand dollar 0.463255 0.460255 0.462577 0.461707 Norwegian krone 0.0707856 Omani rial 1.96465 1.96281 1.96226 Peruvian sol 0.20255 0.202438 0.202252 Philippine peso 0.0129976 0.0130655 0.013089 0.0131701 Polish zloty 0.192495 0.192649 0.192722 0.191909 Qatari riyal 0.20753 0.207336 0.207277 Russian ruble 0.0083759 0.0083477 0.00832275 0.0083024 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201442 0.201254 0.201197 Singapore dollar 0.559785 0.560958 0.56056 South African rand 0.0415354 0.0414783 0.0416074 0.0414618 Swedish krona 0.0703295 0.0707977 0.0705649 0.0702846 Swiss franc 0.826487 0.829799 0.83044 Thai baht 0.0208096 0.0209516 0.0208286 Trinidadian dollar 0.111823 0.111857 0.111834 0.111928 U.A.E. dirham 0.205693 0.205501 0.205443 Uruguayan peso 0.0196384 0.0197127 0.019644 0.0196226 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024