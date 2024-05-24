AIRLINK 75.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.94%)
May 24, 2024
Markets Print 2024-05-24

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:27am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 23, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        22-May-24      21-May-24      20-May-24      17-May-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104343       0.104259       0.104329         0.1046
Euro                             0.818108       0.819908       0.819449       0.819167
Japanese yen                     0.004834      0.0048239     0.00484112      0.0048589
U.K. pound                       0.961145       0.959717       0.958388       0.955594
U.S. dollar                      0.755409       0.754702       0.754488        0.75541
Algerian dinar                  0.0056229      0.0056189     0.00561944      0.0056236
Australian dollar                 0.50416       0.502481       0.505809       0.504085
Botswana pula                   0.0560513      0.0558479       0.055983      0.0559759
Brazilian real                   0.147891        0.14771       0.147682
Brunei dollar                    0.559785       0.560958        0.56056
Canadian dollar                  0.552442       0.552936                      0.554837
Chilean peso                    0.0008518                    0.00084102      0.0008379
Czech koruna                    0.0330522      0.0332219      0.0331032      0.0331451
Danish krone                     0.109642       0.109882                      0.109785
Indian rupee                    0.0090762      0.0090534                     0.0090488
Israeli New Shekel               0.205609       0.205529        0.20375       0.203286
Korean won                      0.0005537      0.0005565     0.00055674      0.0005598
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46222        2.45992        2.46002
Malaysian ringgit                0.160866       0.161009        0.16124
Mauritian rupee                 0.0163135      0.0162812      0.0163258      0.0163735
Mexican peso                    0.0453958      0.0454262      0.0455422      0.0454472
New Zealand dollar               0.463255       0.460255       0.462577       0.461707
Norwegian krone                 0.0707856
Omani rial                        1.96465        1.96281        1.96226
Peruvian sol                      0.20255       0.202438       0.202252
Philippine peso                 0.0129976      0.0130655       0.013089      0.0131701
Polish zloty                     0.192495       0.192649       0.192722       0.191909
Qatari riyal                      0.20753       0.207336       0.207277
Russian ruble                   0.0083759      0.0083477     0.00832275      0.0083024
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.201442       0.201254       0.201197
Singapore dollar                 0.559785       0.560958        0.56056
South African rand              0.0415354      0.0414783      0.0416074      0.0414618
Swedish krona                   0.0703295      0.0707977      0.0705649      0.0702846
Swiss franc                      0.826487       0.829799                       0.83044
Thai baht                                      0.0208096      0.0209516      0.0208286
Trinidadian dollar               0.111823       0.111857       0.111834       0.111928
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205693       0.205501       0.205443
Uruguayan peso                  0.0196384      0.0197127       0.019644      0.0196226
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

