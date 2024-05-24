AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.87%)
BOP 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.13%)
DGKC 87.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.81%)
FCCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.98%)
FFBL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
HUBC 138.70 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.92%)
HUMNL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.24%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
KOSM 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
MLCF 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
OGDC 140.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.92%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.8%)
PIAA 21.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.14%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 124.66 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.01%)
PRL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
SNGP 68.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
TRG 64.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
BR100 7,904 Increased By 66.6 (0.85%)
BR30 25,723 Increased By 270.7 (1.06%)
KSE100 75,534 Increased By 419.8 (0.56%)
KSE30 24,297 Increased By 183 (0.76%)
Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:27am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 23, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 75,114.47
High:                      75,284.74
Low:                       74,726.07
Net Change:                   157.80
Volume (000):                336,884
Value (000):               9,907,059
Makt Cap (000)         2,360,080,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,193.14
NET CH                     (-) 86.94
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,494.03
NET CH                     (+) 19.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,034.13
NET CH                     (-) 47.51
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,614.53
NET CH                    (+) 281.69
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,808.27
NET CH                     (+) 54.69
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,982.29
NET CH                      (+) 4.77
------------------------------------
As on:                 23- MAY -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

