Markets Print 2024-05-24
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 23, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 75,114.47
High: 75,284.74
Low: 74,726.07
Net Change: 157.80
Volume (000): 336,884
Value (000): 9,907,059
Makt Cap (000) 2,360,080,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,193.14
NET CH (-) 86.94
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,494.03
NET CH (+) 19.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,034.13
NET CH (-) 47.51
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,614.53
NET CH (+) 281.69
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,808.27
NET CH (+) 54.69
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,982.29
NET CH (+) 4.77
------------------------------------
As on: 23- MAY -2024
====================================
