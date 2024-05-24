KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 23, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 75,114.47 High: 75,284.74 Low: 74,726.07 Net Change: 157.80 Volume (000): 336,884 Value (000): 9,907,059 Makt Cap (000) 2,360,080,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,193.14 NET CH (-) 86.94 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,494.03 NET CH (+) 19.05 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,034.13 NET CH (-) 47.51 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,614.53 NET CH (+) 281.69 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,808.27 NET CH (+) 54.69 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,982.29 NET CH (+) 4.77 ------------------------------------ As on: 23- MAY -2024 ====================================

