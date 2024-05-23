AIRLINK 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.96%)
BOP 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
DFML 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.81%)
DGKC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.51%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
FFL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 113.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.95%)
HUMNL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.45%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (10.83%)
KOSM 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.6%)
MLCF 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 139.25 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.24%)
PAEL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.63%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 122.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 26.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
PTC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
SEARL 58.90 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.94%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.35%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.89%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
BR100 7,829 Increased By 19.1 (0.24%)
BR30 25,425 Increased By 274.7 (1.09%)
KSE100 75,080 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,096 Increased By 12.8 (0.05%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips on hawkish Fed minutes, weak demand

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 10:31am

BEIJING: Copper prices fell on Thursday, dragged down by a stronger US dollar after hawkish minutes of the Federal Reserve’s meeting and weakening demand in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.9% to $10,325 per metric ton by 0133 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 4% to 83,230 yuan ($11,492.05) a ton.

The dollar hovered near a one-week high on Thursday following its best day this month against major peers after minutes of the last Fed meeting revealed a willingness to raise interest rates among some officials.

A stronger dollar makes it more expensive to buy the greenback-priced commodity. Also weighing on metals was the waning demand in China, as large price rises this year hit copper-user consumption and pushed inventories higher. Other base metals trended lower.

Copper surges to record highs

LME aluminium slid 0.2% to $2,631 a ton, nickel dropped 1.1% to $20,145, zinc shed 0.6% to $3,043, tin was little moved at $33,500, and lead was 0.6% lower to $2,301.

SHFE aluminium lost 2.2% to 20,910 yuan a ton, zinc dropped 2% to 24,395 yuan, tin moved 2.2% to 272,790 yuan, lead slid 0.6% to 18,440 yuan, and nickel was down 3.6% to 152,080 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper slips on hawkish Fed minutes, weak demand

Bidding process for PIA to be aired live: Aleem

Intra-day update: rupee registers some gain against US dollar

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Thousands bid farewell to Iran’s Raisi ahead of burial

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Oil prices fall for fourth straight day as US rate hike prospects emerge

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

Read more stories