Markets Print 2024-05-23

Spot rate remains unchanged on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market remained bearish on Wednesday and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

LAHORE: The local cotton market remained bearish on Wednesday and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab ranged from Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund, while Phutti prices in Punjab were between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,700 per maund, and Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

