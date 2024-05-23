Markets Print 2024-05-23
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 22, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 277.00 279.54 AED 75.20 75.95
EURO 299.26 302.07 SAR 73.46 74.14
GBP 351.34 354.73 INTERBANK 278.40 278.55
JPY 1.74 1.79
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments