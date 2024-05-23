AIRLINK 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.48%)
BOP 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
DFML 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.93%)
DGKC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
FFBL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
FFL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HBL 112.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.34%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
HUMNL 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.02%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
MLCF 37.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 136.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
PIAA 19.84 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.12%)
PIBTL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PPL 121.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.16%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SEARL 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.59%)
SSGC 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.54%)
UNITY 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 7,801 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,144 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.02%)
KSE100 74,883 Decreased By -73.8 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,065 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.08%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-23

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 22, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD                 277.00   279.54    AED                75.20     75.95
EURO                299.26   302.07    SAR                73.46     74.14
GBP                 351.34   354.73    INTERBANK         278.40    278.55
JPY                                                        1.74      1.79
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

foreign currencies

Comments

200 characters

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories