KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 22, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD 277.00 279.54 AED 75.20 75.95 EURO 299.26 302.07 SAR 73.46 74.14 GBP 351.34 354.73 INTERBANK 278.40 278.55 JPY 1.74 1.79 =========================================================================

