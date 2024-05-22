Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 T of wheat, traders say

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is May 28.

A new announcement had been anticipated by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday. Shipment in the new tender, for hard wheat, was sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments.

Possible shipment combinations were between June 16-30, July 1-15, July 16-31 and Aug. 1-15.

These are the same shipment periods as sought in Tuesday’s tender, traders said. Jordan has repeatedly rejected offers and made no purchases in wheat tenders in April and May.

Traders said Jordan is among importers suffering from the sharp rise in wheat prices since April because of fears about weather damage to the crop in leading exporter Russia.

Wheat futures hit 10-month highs on Wednesday.