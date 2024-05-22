AIRLINK 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.57%)
FFBL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
HBL 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.52%)
HUBC 136.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
HUMNL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.35%)
KEL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.23%)
OGDC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.9%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
PPL 121.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.79%)
PTC 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
SEARL 57.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.28%)
SNGP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.73%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
TPLP 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 63.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.87%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,831 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.25%)
BR30 25,208 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.51%)
KSE100 75,155 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.07%)
KSE30 24,141 Decreased By -2 (-0.01%)
Injured Neymar set to miss start of next Saudi season

AFP Published 22 May, 2024 11:15am

RIYADH: Neymar is set to miss the start of the next Saudi Pro League season as he recovers from a serious knee injury, Al Hilal’s coach said Tuesday.

The Brazilian attacker suffered the injury in October and missed much of the current campaign, but Al Hilal still won the league for a record-extending 19th time earlier this month.

The Saudi league traditionally starts in August and the former Barcelona and PSG star will also miss next month’s Copa America.

“All I know now is that the time given to Neymar to recover and with similar injuries it is approximately from 10 to 11 months,” Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus told reporters in Riyadh.

“If we calculate mathematically, he will not be ready at the beginning of pre-season training,” added Jesus, whose champions have two games left in the current league campaign.

The 32-year-old Neymar had surgery in Brazil in November for a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus damage.

He was stretchered off in tears during Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier in October after colliding with an opponent.

Neymar avoids $3mn fine for building lake at Brazilian mansion

Neymar was ringside to see Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury to win boxing’s first undisputed world heavyweight championship in 25 years in Riyadh on Sunday.

Neymar left PSG for Al Hilal in 2023, the latest world-famous footballer snapped up by the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

He earns 100 million euros a season in Saudi Arabia, while PSG pocketed 100 million euros in the deal.

