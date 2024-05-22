AIRLINK 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.22%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
DFML 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
DGKC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
FCCL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
FFBL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
HBL 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.52%)
HUBC 136.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
HUMNL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.35%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.07%)
KOSM 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
OGDC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1%)
PAEL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
PPL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
PRL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
PTC 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
SEARL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.06%)
SNGP 67.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.81%)
SSGC 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TPLP 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TRG 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.77%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,280 Decreased By -56.9 (-0.22%)
KSE100 75,293 Increased By 86.6 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,173 Increased By 30.2 (0.13%)
Indian rupee helped by dip in US yields, positive momentum

Reuters Published 22 May, 2024 10:15am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to inch higher at open on Wednesday on the back of a decline in US Treasury yields before the Federal Reserve minutes, carrying forward its recent momentum.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at 83.28 to the US dollar compared with 83.3050 in the previous session.

The dollar/rupee pair witnessed a drop from 83.50 on Friday and inched further down on Tuesday.

“I was surprised yesterday that the drop from 83.50 sustained,” a currency trader at a bank said.

The bias on the rupee is mildly positive for now “and when I say that all it means is a further few paisa” dip on the dollar/rupee pair.

Most Asian currencies were marginally higher, the dollar index slipped slightly and US Treasury yields lower, awaiting the minutes of the Fed’s last meeting.

The Fed at that meeting had signalled that it is still leaning towards cutting borrowing costs while acknowledging the higher inflation readings in the January-March quarter.

The minutes will be scrutinised for the Fed’s assessment of the “bumpy Q1 inflation and clues on the timing and extent of potential interest rate cuts in 2024”, ANZ Bank said in a note.

Indian rupee ends slightly higher

In the lead-up to the minutes, Fed speakers on Tuesday emphasized that it is prudent to wait several more months to make sure that inflation really is back on a path to the 2% target before commencing interest rate cuts.

Expectations on how many times the Fed will cut interest rates this year have been holding at two for several days now.

The first rate cut is likely at the September meeting .

