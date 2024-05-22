AIRLINK 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.81%)
BOP 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.57%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
FFBL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
HBL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.78%)
HUBC 136.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.85%)
KEL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.48%)
KOSM 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
MLCF 37.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
OGDC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1%)
PAEL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.71%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
PPL 121.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.14%)
PRL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.97%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
SEARL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.4%)
SNGP 67.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.66%)
SSGC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.93%)
UNITY 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,831 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.25%)
BR30 25,201 Decreased By -135.8 (-0.54%)
KSE100 75,133 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 24,132 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.04%)
Markets

Indian shares set to rise at open; Fed minutes eyed

Reuters Published 22 May, 2024 10:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares will likely open marginally higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in global equities, with investors focused on minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for clues on rate cuts.

The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,637 as of 8:06 a.m. IST, indicating the Nifty 50 will open above Tuesday’s close of 22,529.05.

All three major US indexes advanced and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached all-time closing highs overnight.

Asian markets rose on Wednesday. Minutes from the Federal Open Markets Committee’s most recent meeting are due later in the day, and will provide clues regarding the timing and extent of policy easing this year.

Uncertainty about the outcome of India’s national elections and foreign selling has kept Indian equities in a narrow range over the last few sessions.

Indian shares end flat as gains in metals help

India’s election results are due on June 4. On Tuesday, the volatility index - a gauge for market unease - hit a 23-month high.

Foreign investors have sold Indian shares worth 260.61 billion rupees ($3.13 billion) so far in May, the most since January 2023.

Domestic investors have been net buyers in 20 of the last 21 sessions, lending some stability to the market.

On Wednesday, fourth-quarter results of Nifty constituent Grasim Industries will be in focus.

