Pakistan

World Cultural Diversity Day observed at BECS schools

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) on Tuesday observed World Cultural Diversity Day-highlighting the importance of embracing diversity and fostering mutual respect among people of different cultures.

Different events and competitions in BECS Schools were arranged following the direction of Director General Hameed Khan Niazi.

BECS also organised a walk and a visit for BECS students to Lok Virsa. Students held placards inscribed with messages about the beauty of diversity among people.

DG Hameed Khan Niazi stated that Cultural Diversity Day is observed on May 21st every year-- the rich tapestry of cultures that makes our world vibrant and unique.

Cultural diversity is not just about recognising differences in customs, traditions, and languages, but also about understanding and appreciating the values and perspectives that shape individuals and communities. It promotes tolerance, dialogue, and cooperation, essential for peaceful coexistence in our increasingly interconnected world, the DG BECS added.

Despite its significance, cultural diversity faces challenges such as discrimination, prejudice, and cultural hegemony. These barriers hinder the full realization of the benefits that diversity brings and can lead to social tensions and conflicts.

Embracing cultural diversity offers numerous opportunities for learning, innovation, and growth. It enriches our lives by exposing us to new ideas, experiences, and ways of thinking. By promoting inclusivity and equality, societies can harness the collective wisdom and creativity of all its members.

On this day, individuals, organisations, and governments are encouraged to take actions that promote cultural diversity and intercultural understanding. This can include organising cultural events, supporting multicultural initiatives, and advocating for policies that protect the rights of minority groups.

