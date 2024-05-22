AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-22

Two more underpasses to be built in Capital: minister

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said that two more underpasses will be constructed in the federal capital to make the roads signal-free.

The minister made this announcement during a meeting attended by Chief Commissioner, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, other CDA officials, and officials of NESPAK.

The underpasses will be constructed at Serena Chowk and Srinagar Highway, aimed at reducing traffic congestion on these roads in particular and in the city in general.

The minister directed the CDA to ensure their maximum height. He also tasked the CDA chairman to oversee the project.

The initial design of the underpasses project has also been prepared, and the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) officials briefed the minister regarding its details. Naqvi directed the authorities to complete the project in the shortest possible time.

