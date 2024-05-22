SAARC SG pays courtesy call on PM

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Golam Sarwar, secretary general South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), who is on his maiden visit to Pakistan paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, said a press release.

The prime minister congratulated Ambassador Golam Sarwar on his appointment as the 15th Secretary General of SAARC.

He hoped that the secretary general would play his due role to revitalise the organisation.

Noting that the secretary general belonged to Bangladesh, the prime minister conveyed his warm wishes for the prime minister of Bangladesh and said that Pakistan desired to strengthen its bilateral ties with Bangladesh.

In the regional context, the prime minister underscored that the SAARC had immense potential for regional development, trade, cooperation and collaboration. He expressed his earnest desire to see SAARC act as a means of progress and prosperity in the region.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the principles and objectives of the SAARC Charter and stated that Pakistan would continue to play its part to strengthen the SAARC process.

The secretary-general thanked the prime minister for receiving him and briefed him on his aspirations for making SAARC an effective platform for regional cooperation.

He also thanked the prime minister for the warm hospitality extended to his delegation.

