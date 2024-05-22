AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-22

SAARC SG pays courtesy call on PM

Press Release Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Golam Sarwar, secretary general South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), who is on his maiden visit to Pakistan paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, said a press release.

The prime minister congratulated Ambassador Golam Sarwar on his appointment as the 15th Secretary General of SAARC.

He hoped that the secretary general would play his due role to revitalise the organisation.

Noting that the secretary general belonged to Bangladesh, the prime minister conveyed his warm wishes for the prime minister of Bangladesh and said that Pakistan desired to strengthen its bilateral ties with Bangladesh.

In the regional context, the prime minister underscored that the SAARC had immense potential for regional development, trade, cooperation and collaboration. He expressed his earnest desire to see SAARC act as a means of progress and prosperity in the region.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the principles and objectives of the SAARC Charter and stated that Pakistan would continue to play its part to strengthen the SAARC process.

The secretary-general thanked the prime minister for receiving him and briefed him on his aspirations for making SAARC an effective platform for regional cooperation.

He also thanked the prime minister for the warm hospitality extended to his delegation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SAARC PM Shehbaz Sharif Muhammad Golam Sarwar Ambassador Golam Sarwar SAARC SG

