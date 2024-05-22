AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-22

Rise in daytime temperatures predicted

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

KARACHI: As the heatwave seared the country on Tuesday, the Met Office again warned the public about rise in daytime temperatures by up to 6 Celsius higher than normal on Wednesday.

Maximum daytime temperatures were recorded mainly in the southern parts of the country like Mohenjo Daro in Sindh where mercury touched 49 Celsius.

Followed by Sibbi and, Jacobabad 48, each, Larkana, Kot Addu, Khairpur and Dadu 47 each, Turbat, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Noorpurthal, Okara, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbella, Kasur and Bhakkar 46, each.

In line with the Met’s weather warning about the intense heatwave spell, the country is likely to see a higher daytime temperatures than the usual, which may range between 4 Celsius and 6 Celsius on May 22.

Sindh and Punjab are the two provinces, where the heatwave is expected to dominate the atmosphere with the rising temperatures even higher by up to 8 Celsius from May 23 till May 27.

However, the Met anticipated that Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan are likely to witness up to 6 Celsius higher daytime temperatures between May 23 and May 27.

Weather in Karachi is also expected to remain hot with a maximum daytime temperature ranging up to 39 Celsius and humidity to 80 percent.

