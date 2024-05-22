Punjab to start Emergency Rescue 1122 service on motorways by Dec

LAHORE: The Punjab government will launch the Emergency Rescue 1122 service on motorways in December this year and the University of Health Sciences (UHS) will assist in imparting training to the rescue personnel.

The provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasised the need of utilising universities as think tanks.

While presiding over a meeting at UHS, Khawaja Salman Rafique called for using the UHS expertise. He visited the UHS facilitation center, where Vice Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore briefed him on the services provided to students.

The minister interacted with the students at the centre and expressed his admiration for the facilities, noting that hundreds of students are served daily. He praised UHS’s exceptional services under the VC’s leadership and mentioned his long-standing, 12 to 13 years relationship with the university. He highlighted the presence of 32 PhD faculty members at UHS and suggested increasing this number.

UHS VC Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore stated that the facilitation center serves 300 to 400 students and visitors daily. This centre is the university’s first point of contact, providing services related to degrees, registration, and examinations. Prof Rathore stated that university laboratories are equipped with the latest equipment and have the potential to become centers of excellence in diagnostic services. With government support, the laboratories could function as a referral lab for all of Punjab, he opined.

Pro-VC Prof Nadia Naseem highlighted UHS’s distinctive research initiatives, noting that the UHS is the only university in Punjab to achieve a QS world ranking based on research.

