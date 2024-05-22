PM leaves for Iran today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Iran today (Wednesday) to attend the funeral prayers of late President Ebrahim Raisi who along with his seven companions including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, lost his life in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will perform the funeral prayer of late President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and their accompanying local officials at 07:30 am local time at Tehran University main campus today (Wednesday).

Prime Minister Shehbaz, after attending the funeral prayer, will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

