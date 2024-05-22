AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-22

NDMA issues GLOF alert for KPK and G-B regions

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Tuesday, issued a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) regions owing to an increase in the temperature.

According to NDMA, following the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)’s prediction of a possible GLOF in KPK and G-B, the NDMA has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KPK and Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) to take all possible precautionary measures to deal with any untoward incident.

In view of increasing temperature and meteorological conditions, GLOF or severe floods, landslides and strong winds were likely to increase in the mountainous areas of KPK and G-B from May 21 to 27, the NDMA said.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authorities have been directed to be in full coordination with the concerned departments to arrange and pre-deploy necessary inventory and equipment in case of any disruptions, road closures and damage as well as emergencies in vulnerable locations whereas availability of personnel can be ensured.

The departments are further directed to pre-warn the local community, tourists and travellers in risk areas to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel or movement. However, the departments should also conduct mock drills to ensure timely evacuation so that people’s lives and property could be secured in time of need.

The PMD has advised the authorities concerned to remain vigilant in wake of chances of GLOF event or flash floods in the vulnerable snow-covered and glaciated areas of G-B and Chitral. The day temperatures in G-B and KPK are expected to remain 4-6 degrees Celsius higher than normal from May 21-27 with chances of gusty winds/thunderstorms at isolated places.

This atmospheric condition potentially increases the likelihood of triggering a GLOF event or flash floods in the vulnerable snow-covered and glaciated areas of G-B and Chitral.

The district administration, relevant local organisations and communities are advised to remain vigilant and observe precautionary measures to avoid untoward situation.

