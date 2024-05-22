AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-22

LHC issues notices on PTI-backed candidate’s plea

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices on a petition of a PTI backed independent candidate Rao Omar Hashim Khan for May 23 seeking directions for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to appoint additional election tribunals in Punjab.

The court also restrained the LHC office from fixing the election petition of the petitioner before any of the two election tribunals already in work.

The court would take up the petition long with a pending identical petition filed by PTI leader Salman Akram Raja, who also lost his general election from NA-128.

The petitioner who contested election from NA-139 Pakpattan contended that the ECP made a request to the LHC Chief Justice to nominate nine judges for appointment as election tribunals.

He said that the ECP failed to appoint the additional election tribunals as nominated by the LHC CJ.

He, therefore, asked the court to order the ECP to appoint additional election tribunals in light of the recommendations of the LHC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court Election PTI ECP Salman Akram Raja independent candidate

