LHC grants post-arrest bail to Elahi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case of alleged illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

The court granting bail to Chaudhry Pervez Elahi observed that the case against the petitioner calls for further inquiry into his guilt.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had registered the FIR alleging that illegal appointments of BS-17 posts were made in the assembly when Pervez Elahi was the Chief Minister and Muhammad Khan Bhatti was his principal secretary.

The prosecution said favourite candidates were appointed to the posts despite being declared failed in the written examination.

The court noted that the delay of about two years in lodging the case went unexplained by the prosecution.

The court also observed that the prosecution also failed to establish another allegation on the petitioner of committing forgery in the results of the examination for the vacancies and allowed the bail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024