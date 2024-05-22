AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-22

IT Ministry finalising Personal Data Protection Bill

Tahir Amin Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications is finalising the Personal Data Protection Bill, devised to regulate the collection, processing, use, disclosure, and transfer of personal data and additionally provides a data protection mechanism including the offences concerning the violation of data privacy rights of an individual.

The Ministry of Information, Technology and Telecommunication had earlier finalised the “Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023”, proposing a fine which may extend to $2 million or an equivalent amount in Pakistani rupees for those who process or cause to be processed, disseminate or disclose personal data in violation of any of the provisions of the proposed legislation.

The federal government shall, by a Gazetted notification, establish a Commission for this Act, which shall be called the National Commission for Personal Data Protection (NCPDP) of Pakistan, within six months of the commencement of this Act.

Where a person collects, processes, stores, uses, and discloses data, it must respect the rights, freedoms, and dignity of an individual for matters connected therewith and ancillary thereto, says the bill.

The ministry has started the final round of consultation on the proposed legislation.

This bill is to lay out the modus operandi and ancillary details for the usage of personal data such as processing, collection, storage, and disclosure by government, organisations, and individuals for processing purposes because of necessary care, and obligations enunciated in this bill.

It nourishes the environment of fair practices in the digital economy by offering legal protections in online transactions and sharing of personal and sensitive information or data for personal, international e-commerce, and e-government services.

Keeping in view potential approaches, the Personal Data Protection Bill of 2023 is enacted in line with a present patchwork of global and regional legislations on the protection of personal data to match common grounds and identify areas where different approaches tend to diverge.

Rapid technological advancement and enhanced use of internet services have digitised a wide range of economic, political, and social activities that are having a transformational impact on the way businesses were conducted, and the interaction of people among themselves, as well as with the government, enterprises, and other stakeholders.

As early adopters of emerging technologies, children are also affected by the risks of the digital world, given their developmental vulnerabilities as they are “canaries in the coal mine for threats to us all.”

Therefore, the Data Protection Bill, of 2023 ensures to afford extra protection for children, concerning their data.

Fostering trust online is a fundamental challenge to ensure that the opportunities emerging out of the economy can be fully leveraged. As the global economy shifts to connected information space, its central component is personal data that drives online cross-border commercial activity, the flow of which may affect individuals, businesses, and government.

This bill ensures that any personal data shall be collected only by lawful, fair, and consensual means from an individual and must be used or disclosed for the purposes for which the data were collected or any other directly related purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

MOITT IT ministry Personal Data Protection Bill Personal Data Protection Bill 2023

Comments

200 characters

IT Ministry finalising Personal Data Protection Bill

Sell-off plan approvals: New independent directors appointed for 8 Discos

Aurangzeb tells PRBC team: FBR digitalisation to broaden tax net

FY23-24: NAC approves 2.38pc GDP provisional growth

Dar visits Bishkek hospital

Railways writes to PD: ‘LESCO, SEPCO are involved in over/bogus billing’

Ideal trade, transit hub: Dar highlights significance of Pakistan’s geo-strategic location

Rs84bn payments to PSO: SNGPL sends SOS to PD

FMs from Iran’s partners hold minute’s silence

Pemra bans airing material about ‘ongoing court cases’

PTI spokesperson injured in attack

Read more stories