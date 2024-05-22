Dr Raghib Naeemi made Chairman IIC

LAHORE: The federal government has appointed Allama Dr.Raghib Hussain Naeemi as the Chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council (IIC).

Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, who is also Chairman of the Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab, was awarded "Sitara-i-Imtiaz" (Star of Excellence) by President Asif Ali Zardari on the Pakistan Day on March 23, 2024.

Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi is a graduate of Government College Lahore, gold medalists in master degree in Arabic from Punjab University, and Ph.D.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued the appointment notification of Allama Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi as the chairman of the IIC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024