Dedicated units set up to deal with crimes by using IT, AI: DIG

FAISALABAD: City police have established a number of dedicated units to deal with the specialised crimes by exploiting the innovative tools of IT and AI, said City Police Officer DIG Kamran Adil.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that we are deficient in police force but we could get best possible results through multitasking as per prevailing private sector practices. He said that we are passing through a revolutionary age which has particularly complicated urban crimes.

He said that we could overcome these challenges by efficiently using IT and AI. He said that he has introduced some fundamental reforms in city police during the last fifteen days with a focused approach to get best possible results by transforming this institution into a unified team.

He said that dedicated units for gender violence, prevention of crimes, traffic, finance, and property related issues have been established in addition to cattle theft. He said that each incident is being geo-tagged to preserve the on-ground crime scenes.

He said that traffic and dolphin police have been directed to operate round the clock to contribute its role in arresting crimes. He said that five checking points would be established on important roads to ensure combing of criminals.

He said that it may perturb people but they must be educated that this step has been taken in their best interest. He underlined the need to use modern technology to prevent the crimes and, in this connection, work has been started on the safe city project.

“In first phase CCTV cameras would be installed on important road arteries while in second phase the cameras already installed by the private sector in their factories, private premises and commercial areas would be hooked with the safe city project for efficient monitoring. He said that the horse riding school has been upgraded into an academy to provide this facility to the local citizens in addition to refurbishing the swimming pool and police community center.

Earlier Dr Khurram Tariq, President FCCI welcomed the CPO and assured to work in close collaboration to improve the overall law and order situation in the city. He appreciated the proposal of summer camp by city police and assured that students of labor welfare schools would be encouraged to participate in it where a number of facilities are being doled out including horse riding, swimming, karate and self-defense.

He thanked CPO for establishing the E-police station in FCCI and requested him to add more facilities in it. Chaudhary Muhammad Nawaz, Rana Sikandar Azam, Mian Tanvir Ahmad, Chaudhary Talat Mahmood, Hafiz Shafique Kashif, Syed Shafique Hussain Shah, Ayub Aslam Manj, Mian Abdul Waheed, Mian Tayyab, Sohail Butt, Malik Amin, Mirza Attaullah and Yaqoob Awan also participated in the question answer session. Dr Khurram Tariq presented FCCI shield to DIG Kamran Adil who also recorded his impressions in the FCCI's visitor book.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024