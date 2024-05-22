Court confirms bail of PTI’s Gohar, other leaders

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, confirmed the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other leaders in a case registered against them for staging a protest on May 9, 2024, in violation of Section 144.

Judicial magistrate Arshad Mehmood Jasra, while hearing the case, confirmed bail of Gohar Ali Khan, Shoaib Shaheen, and Aamir Mughal.

The city police registered a case against Gohar Ali Khan, Shoaib Shaheen, and others for staging a protest rally on May 9, 2024, in violation of Section 144.

PTI lawyers, Murtaza Tur and Amina Ali appeared before the court.

The PTI chairman and other leaders appeared before the court along with their counsels.

